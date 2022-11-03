Broncos rise in NFL power rankings following Week 8

After the Denver Broncos’ 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, they also moved up in USA Today’s NFL power rankings.

Before the win, the Broncos were ranked 30th of the 32 teams, losing four straight. Now, Denver rose five spots to 25th.

USA Today writer Nate Davis summed up the paradox of this Broncos team: “It’s possible they salvaged their season with Sunday’s win in London. Yet all you need to know about this team is that it was flagged for delay of game on a punt (deep within its own territory) and before a kickoff.”

A new number one team topped the rankings, the Philadelphia Eagles. The only unbeaten squad in football fresh off a win of their cross-state rivals, the Eagles continue to impress analysts across the NFL landscape.

At the bottom of the pile, rest the Houston Texans. Hopefully, Denver can continue their upward climb of the rankings in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire