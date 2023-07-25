Broncos reveal way cool new helmet

The weather in Denver can be frightful, but Broncos fans are sure to find the team’s new helmets delightful.

Check out the snow-capped helmets Denver unveiled on Tuesday.

Kept these on ice. 🥶🧊 Introducing our new #Snowcapped Alt Helmet: pic.twitter.com/Iu5VU20pZ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

