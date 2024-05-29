Broncos reveal new name, construction start date for the $175M training facility

DENVER (KDVR) – After the Denver Broncos announced plans for a new $175M training facility in November of 2023, the team finally revealed the next steps in the project.

The new training facility is set to replace the 30-year-old training facility in Englewood. The updated facility will come with new features like an expanded locker room, sports performance areas and meeting rooms. It’s estimated to cost $175 million.

While the Broncos revealed the first pictures of the new facility last year, further information about the new facility wasn’t released until Wednesday.

Photos: Denver Broncos plan to build new $175M training facility

Last year the plan was announced to build a three-story, 205,000-square-foot area that’s over 30% bigger than the existing facility according to the team. In a release Wednesday, the team said the practice facility will feature 320,000 total square feet of buildings with a new three-story building next to the current Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse

The announcement came in a Broncos press release, where the team revealed the training facility’s new name. Formerly known as “Centura Health Training Center” the facility is now called “Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.”

Broncos facility

This switch comes after the team joined a 10-year partnership with Centura Health in May 2023.

People visiting for this year’s preseason might start to see the name changes through signs on the campus as well as in reference. Along with the new name, the Broncos also announced the start of construction.

According to the Broncos, the facility is set to break ground after the preseason.

“We’re also thrilled to share the groundbreaking for the new Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit will take place after the preseason, allowing fans to get the same up-close view from training camp on the berm,” Broncos President Damani Leech said in the press release.

The project is projected to take two years, starting in the spring of 2024 and ending in 2026.

