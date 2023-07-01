Broncos restructure final year of WR KJ Hamler’s contract

The Denver Broncos have restructured wide receiver KJ Hamler’s contract ahead of the start of training camp later this month.

Hamler’s base salary of $1.583 million will remain in plus and he will now have the opportunity to earn an additional $417,000 through incentives, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The third-year receiver is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract.

As a tradeoff for those possible incentive bonuses, Hamler agreed to an injury-specific injured reserve split with the team, according to Yates. It’s a win-win for Hamler and the Broncos because the receiver now has a chance to earn more in 2023 and the team will have a lower salary cap hit if Hamler lands on IR with that specific injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Yates did not report what specific injury the clause was added for, but it seems safe to assume it’s the pectoral injury that Hamler suffered this spring. Hamler said earlier this week that he should be recovered in time for training camp, which begins on July 28.

Hamler won’t be a lock to make the 53-man roster this summer, but he’ll get an opportunity to impress at camp. If he can stay healthy and stay on the field, the 23-year-old speedster will be able to earn a little more in 2023. Denver, meanwhile, has some injury insurance.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire