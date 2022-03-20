Broncos restructure Courtland Sutton’s contract, creating more cap space

The Denver Broncos have converted $10.5 million of wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s contract into a signing bonus, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday morning.

Sutton will ultimately be paid the same amount, but Denver will get some salary cap relief this season. The Broncos created an additional $7.875 million in 2020 cap space by restructuring Sutton’s contract.

This marks the second cap-related restructure Denver has done this weekend. On Friday, the Broncos converted part of receiver Tim Patrick’s contract into a signing bonus, creating $4.6 million in extra cap space.

More moves might be on the way for Denver — general manager George Paton indicated during a press conference Friday that the Broncos would like to add at least one more cornerback to the roster.

Paton also confirmed that Denver is trying to re-sign cornerback Bryce Callahan and safety Kareem Jackson (the Broncos are also bringing in safety J.R. Reed for a visit, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis).

It remains to be seen if Denver will use any of the extra cap space to make a splash move. Many Broncos fans would undoubtedly like to see the team sign right tackle La’el Collins, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Even if Denver doesn’t make any more splash moves, though, fans should at least expect a few more budget transactions in the coming days.

