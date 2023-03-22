Broncos rescind Corliss Waitman’s ERFA tender, making him a free agent

It appears that the Denver Broncos’ punter competition has come to an end before it even started.

After they signed punter Riley Dixon on Tuesday, the Broncos rescinded their exclusive rights free agent tender for punter Corliss Waitman, making him a free agent.

The ERFA tender would have paid Waitman $940,000 this season. That offer is now off the table and Waitman is set to become a free agent.

With Waitman off the roster, Dixon now faces no immediate competition for the team’s punting job in 2023. It’s still possible that Denver could bring in another punter later this year, but it won’t be Waitman.

The Broncos also brought in a new special teams coordinator and a new returner this offseason, and they made a change at long snapper. Fixing the special teams units was clearly a priority for new coach Sean Payton.

Elsewhere on the NFL’s transaction wire, former Denver cornerback Lamar Jackson cleared waivers on Tuesday after being cut by the Broncos on Monday. Jackson and ex-Denver outside linebacker Wyatt Ray are now both unrestricted free agents.

