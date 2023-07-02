Broncos’ resale ticket prices rank near middle of NFL, up 94% percent from last year

Jon Heath
Despite seven-straight seasons without a playoff berth and six-straight seasons with a losing record, the Denver Broncos have not lost the support of their loyal fans.

The Broncos have sold out every home game dating back to 1970. Consequently, fans looking for tickets on the resale market have to pay above face value to attend games at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver’s resale ticket price ranks near the middle of the NFL. The average price of a Broncos ticket on the secondary market this season is $349, which ranks 15th in the NFL (and third in the AFC West).

According to figures from TicketSmarter, the average price of a resale ticket to a Denver game was just $179 in 2022. Following the arrival of new coach Sean Payton, the average price is now $349, marking a 94% increase on the secondary market from last year.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ full schedule with links to tickets for each game.

Week

Date

TV

Opponent

Time (MT)

1

Sun, Sept. 10

CBS

vs. Raiders

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sun, Sept. 17

CBS

vs. Commanders

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sun, Sept. 24

CBS

@ Dolphins

11 a.m.

Tickets

4

Sun, Oct. 1

CBS

@ Bears

11 a.m.

Tickets

5

Sun, Oct. 8

CBS

vs. Jets

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

6

TNF, Oct. 12

Amazon

@ Chiefs

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Sun, Oct. 22

CBS

vs. Packers

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

8

Sun, Oct. 29

CBS

vs. Chiefs

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

9

Sun, Nov. 5

BYE 

10

MNF, Nov. 13

ESPN

@ Bills

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

11

SNF, Nov. 19

NBC

vs. Vikings

6:20 p.m.

Tickets

12

Sun, Nov. 26

Fox

vs. Browns

2:05 p.m.

Tickets

13

Sun, Dec. 3

CBS

@ Texans

2:05 p.m.

Tickets

14

Sun, Dec. 10

CBS

@ Chargers

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

15

Sun, Dec. 16/17

TBD

@ Lions

TBD

Tickets

16

Sun, Dec. 24

NFL Network

vs. Patriots

6:15 p.m.

Tickets

17

Sun, Dec. 31

CBS

vs. Chargers

2:25 p.m.

Tickets

18

Sun, Jan. 6/7

TBD

@ Raiders

TBD

Tickets

Fans who want to attend Broncos training camp practices this summer will also need a ticket, but those are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

