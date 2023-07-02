Broncos’ resale ticket prices rank near middle of NFL, up 94% percent from last year

Despite seven-straight seasons without a playoff berth and six-straight seasons with a losing record, the Denver Broncos have not lost the support of their loyal fans.

The Broncos have sold out every home game dating back to 1970. Consequently, fans looking for tickets on the resale market have to pay above face value to attend games at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver’s resale ticket price ranks near the middle of the NFL. The average price of a Broncos ticket on the secondary market this season is $349, which ranks 15th in the NFL (and third in the AFC West).

According to figures from TicketSmarter, the average price of a resale ticket to a Denver game was just $179 in 2022. Following the arrival of new coach Sean Payton, the average price is now $349, marking a 94% increase on the secondary market from last year.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ full schedule with links to tickets for each game.

Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT) 1 Sun, Sept. 10 CBS vs. Raiders 2:25 p.m. Tickets 2 Sun, Sept. 17 CBS vs. Commanders 2:25 p.m. Tickets 3 Sun, Sept. 24 CBS @ Dolphins 11 a.m. Tickets 4 Sun, Oct. 1 CBS @ Bears 11 a.m. Tickets 5 Sun, Oct. 8 CBS vs. Jets 2:25 p.m. Tickets 6 TNF, Oct. 12 Amazon @ Chiefs 6:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Sun, Oct. 22 CBS vs. Packers 2:25 p.m. Tickets 8 Sun, Oct. 29 CBS vs. Chiefs 2:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Sun, Nov. 5 BYE 10 MNF, Nov. 13 ESPN @ Bills 6:15 p.m. Tickets 11 SNF, Nov. 19 NBC vs. Vikings 6:20 p.m. Tickets 12 Sun, Nov. 26 Fox vs. Browns 2:05 p.m. Tickets 13 Sun, Dec. 3 CBS @ Texans 2:05 p.m. Tickets 14 Sun, Dec. 10 CBS @ Chargers 2:25 p.m. Tickets 15 Sun, Dec. 16/17 TBD @ Lions TBD Tickets 16 Sun, Dec. 24 NFL Network vs. Patriots 6:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Sun, Dec. 31 CBS vs. Chargers 2:25 p.m. Tickets 18 Sun, Jan. 6/7 TBD @ Raiders TBD Tickets

Fans who want to attend Broncos training camp practices this summer will also need a ticket, but those are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

