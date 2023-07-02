Broncos’ resale ticket prices rank near middle of NFL, up 94% percent from last year
Despite seven-straight seasons without a playoff berth and six-straight seasons with a losing record, the Denver Broncos have not lost the support of their loyal fans.
The Broncos have sold out every home game dating back to 1970. Consequently, fans looking for tickets on the resale market have to pay above face value to attend games at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver’s resale ticket price ranks near the middle of the NFL. The average price of a Broncos ticket on the secondary market this season is $349, which ranks 15th in the NFL (and third in the AFC West).
According to figures from TicketSmarter, the average price of a resale ticket to a Denver game was just $179 in 2022. Following the arrival of new coach Sean Payton, the average price is now $349, marking a 94% increase on the secondary market from last year.
Here’s a look at the Broncos’ full schedule with links to tickets for each game.
Week
Date
TV
Opponent
Time (MT)
1
Sun, Sept. 10
CBS
vs. Raiders
2:25 p.m.
2
Sun, Sept. 17
CBS
vs. Commanders
2:25 p.m.
3
Sun, Sept. 24
CBS
@ Dolphins
11 a.m.
4
Sun, Oct. 1
CBS
@ Bears
11 a.m.
5
Sun, Oct. 8
CBS
vs. Jets
2:25 p.m.
6
TNF, Oct. 12
Amazon
@ Chiefs
6:15 p.m.
7
Sun, Oct. 22
CBS
vs. Packers
2:25 p.m.
8
Sun, Oct. 29
CBS
vs. Chiefs
2:25 p.m.
9
Sun, Nov. 5
BYE
10
MNF, Nov. 13
ESPN
@ Bills
6:15 p.m.
11
SNF, Nov. 19
NBC
vs. Vikings
6:20 p.m.
12
Sun, Nov. 26
Fox
vs. Browns
2:05 p.m.
13
Sun, Dec. 3
CBS
@ Texans
2:05 p.m.
14
Sun, Dec. 10
CBS
@ Chargers
2:25 p.m.
15
Sun, Dec. 16/17
TBD
@ Lions
TBD
16
Sun, Dec. 24
NFL Network
vs. Patriots
6:15 p.m.
17
Sun, Dec. 31
CBS
vs. Chargers
2:25 p.m.
18
Sun, Jan. 6/7
TBD
@ Raiders
TBD
Fans who want to attend Broncos training camp practices this summer will also need a ticket, but those are free on a first-come, first-served basis.
