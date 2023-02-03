Broncos request permission to interview Steelers assistant Brian Flores for DC vacancy

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have requested permission to interview Steelers defensive assistant coach Brian Flores for their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

The Broncos made a huge move already this offseason when they traded draft picks to the New Orleans Saints for the right to sign new head coach Sean Payton. According to Rapoport, Payton is interested in bringing Flores in to run his defense.

Flores joined the Steelers before last season as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach after being fired as the Miami Dolphins head coach.

All this attention for a Steelers assistant is very new. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t have much of a track record for cultivating assistant coaches into promotions elsewhere.

Flores has interviewed for multiple coordinator vacancies as well as the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals so far.

