Broncos request interview with Sean Desai for DC job

The Denver Broncos have asked the Seattle Seahawks for permission to interview associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Broncos also requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores for their DC job. New head coach Sean Payton met with holdover DC Ejiro Evero on Thursday. The fact that Denver started setting up DC interviews right after that meeting does not seem to be a good sign for the chances of Evero remaining with the team.

We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coaching staff updates on this page.

