After firing Vic Fangio, the Broncos have started to line up candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

According to multiple reports, Denver has requested to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Mayo, 35, is in his third year as a coach for the Patriots after playing for the club from 2008-2015. He was a first-round pick in 2008 and spent his entire career with New England, appearing in 103 games with 93 starts.

The Patriots finished the 2021 season ranked No. 2 in points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed.

If Denver were to hire Mayo, it wouldn’t be the first time the organization has pulled from Bill Belichick’s New England staff. Josh McDaniels coached the Broncos in 2009 and through 12 games of the 2010 season.

With the Patriots slated to take on the Bills on Saturday night, the interview cannot take place until after that game.

Broncos request interview with Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk