As the Broncos get ready to replace Vic Fangio, their first two reported candidates for head coach also have a defensive background.

According to multiple reports, Denver has put in a request to interview Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Quinn was hired as the Falcons’ head coach in 2015 and was fired after starting 0-5 in 2020. Quinn compiled a 43-42 regular-season record with Atlanta, leading the club to an appearance in Super Bowl LI.

Dallas’ defense significantly improved from 2020, finishing seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

The Jaguars have also requested to interview Quinn in this coaching cycle.

Denver is also reportedly interested in speaking with Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for its coaching vacancy.

The Broncos can’t interview Quinn until after the team’s Wild Card matchup with the 49ers this weekend.

Broncos request to interview Dan Quinn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk