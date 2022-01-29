Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has started working on filling out his coaching staff and it appears Anthony Weaver is one of the team’s defensive coordinator candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos have requested an interview with Weaver, who is currently the Ravens’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator. The Ravens interviewed Weaver for their own defensive coordinator vacancy after Wink Martindale’s departure, but they wound up hiring Mike Macdonald to fill the spot on John Harbaugh’s staff.

Weaver just wrapped up his first season on the Ravens staff. He spent the previous five seasons with the Texans.

After Hackett was hired, there was word that Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero is also a candidate to run the defense. With the Rams playing Sunday, he’s not currently available to interview.

Broncos request interview with Anthony Weaver for defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk