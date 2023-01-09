Broncos request to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for head coach

With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, non-playoff teams are headed for the offseason. There are four teams in search of a head coach, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans should be a hot commodity in this cycle.

One of the teams in search of a new head coach is the Broncos, who parted ways with first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of the regular season. They’ve already submitted some interview requests, including a familiar name.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver has requested to interview Ryans for the head coaching vacancy.

Broncos also have put in permission to interview 49ers’ DC DeMeco Ryans for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

Ryans is expected to be a top candidate for one of the current four head coaching vacancies. His success as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Ryans was a top candidate for the Vikings’ head coaching job last offseason. But he ultimately took his name out of the running and chose to return to San Francisco.

