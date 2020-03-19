Broncos reportedly waiving Joe Flacco

The Denver Broncos are reportedly moving on from quarterback Joe Flacco. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are waiving him following a “failed physical designation.”

Broncos just informed former Super-Bowl MVP Joe Flacco that he is being waived with a failed physical designation, per source.



Flacco now joins a group of free-agent QBs looking for work.



Three Super Bowl MVPs in headlines this week: Flacco waived, Foles traded, TB to TB. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Flacco, 35, had a rough time with the Broncos. Traded to Denver in March 2019 after 11 seasons with the Ravens, the former Super Bowl MVP looked bad at times, losing the first five games of the season. Flacco did have a career-high 65.3 percent completion rate before a Week 8 neck injury ended his season.

The writing was on the wall for Flacco after the Broncos signed Jeff Driskel to back up Drew Lock, who replaced Flacco at quarterback in Week 9 and went 5-3 over the team’s final eight games of the season.

So where does Flacco go now? He has a lot of Philadelphia connections, having grown up and gone to high school just outside the city, and the Eagles could use an experienced backup for Carson Wentz.

But after Week 8 last season, Flacco called out Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello for his conservative play-calling. Scangarello landed with the Eagles this offseason as an offensive assistant, so the two of them might need to do a little air-clearing if the Eagles are interested in Flacco.

