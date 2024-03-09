Broncos reportedly trade WR Jerry Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for picks

The Denver Broncos have reportedly traded receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network.

Ahead of last season's trade deadline, the Browns reportedly attempted to acquire Jeudy to no avail. But with free agency and the new league year looming, the Broncos and Cleveland were able to work out a trade.

The deal won't become official until Wednesday, when free agency officially begins.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) walks on the field during warm ups before taking on the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Denver is in the process of a furious house cleaning to help clear up cap space. This move clears up $13 million in salary cap, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Jeudy, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft, enjoyed his best season in 2022, when he finished with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns — all career highs.

The Browns receiver room now includes Amari Cooper, who was acquired for a fifth rounder from the Dallas Cowboys, Elijah Moore, who the Browns traded a second-round pick for, and Jeudy.