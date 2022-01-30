Broncos reportedly request to interview Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver for DC job

The Baltimore Ravens brought in a lot of new coaches during the 2021 offseason to replace old ones that left for other opportunities. The new faces came in and brought fresh ideas, and it translated to some on-field success for the team in 2021.

On Saturday after reports surfaced that Baltimore tight ends coach Bobby Engram would be leaving for the University of Wisconsin to be their offensive coordinator, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Denver Broncos have put in a request to interview Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for their defensive coordinator job.

Weaver spent four years in Baltimore as a player after being drafted in the second-round by the franchise. He spent the other four years of his playing career with the Houston Texans. He then began his coaching career in 2010, and worked his way up to becoming Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020. He was let go after one season, but landed on his feet with the Ravens, where he played a part in constructing the best run defense in the league during 2021.