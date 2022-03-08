Here is what Broncos gave up to acquire Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade

The Denver Broncos seemingly didn’t get the quarterback they wanted when Aaron Rodgers decided to stay with the Green Bay Packers.

But they ended up getting the quarterback they wanted all along on Tuesday, as multiple NFL reporters said the Broncos have a deal in place to acquire the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the trade “is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.”

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network tweeted the Seahawks had received a “massive haul” for Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman had the details of the trade, which has Denver sending five draft picks to Seattle, along with three players. That includes former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant.

Denver is getting a fifth-round draft choice in addition to Wilson, Kleiman tweeted.

The final player traded from the #Broncos to the #Seahawks is Noah Fant.



The #Broncos believe in Albert Okwuegbunam taking over.



That's the trade folks. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

The AFC West is now officially stacked with great quarterbacks as Wilson joins the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Raiders’ Derek Carr.