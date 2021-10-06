Broncos remain middle of the pack in NFL power rankings

After suffering their first loss of the 2021 season in Week 4, the Denver Broncos remain ranked No. 16 in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports.

Here is Davis’ commentary with the Broncos’ ranking:

Cupcake-laden September is over. October could be cruel with OLB Bradley Chubb out, QB Teddy Bridgewater in concussion protocol and much tougher opponents coming down the pike.

Bridgewater suffered a concussion in Week 4, giving him an uncertain status this week. If Bridgewater is not cleared in time for Sunday’s game, Drew Lock will start in his place.

Denver is the worst-ranked team in the AFC West, behind the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 8), Kansas City Chiefs (No. 9) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 11). The Pittsburgh Steelers, who the Broncos will face on the road this week, are ranked No. 22.

The undefeated Arizona Cardinals are ranked No. 1 and the winless Jacksonville Jaguars are ranked No. 32 this week. To view the complete NFL power rankings entering Week 5, visit USATODAY.com.

