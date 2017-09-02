Broncos release three-time Pro Bowler T.J. Ward

ARNIE STAPLETON (AP Pro Football Writer)
Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward, jokes with free safety Darian Stewart during an NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- The Denver Broncos have broken up the ''No Fly Zone,'' releasing three-time Pro Bowl strong safety T.J. Ward with a year left on his contract.

General manager John Elway said cutting the eighth-year pro was a difficult decision ''after everything he's done for our football team.''

''He was a respected teammate whose attitude and physical mindset played a big part in our success, especially during our Super Bowl run,'' Elway said. ''We thank T.J. for his contributions as a Bronco and wish him nothing but the best in his future.''

Ward set a nasty tone for Denver's defense as a founding member of the ''No Fly Zone'' secondary that includes Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Darian Stewart and Bradley Roby.

Ward was due $4.5 million this year in the final season of his four-year, $22.5 million contract he signed in 2014. The Broncos will eat about $1.3 million in dead money from his prorated signing bonus.

But this decision wasn't about money or cap space. It was about looking toward the future.

Second-year pro Justin Simmons has stood out in place of Ward, who missed most of training camp and all of the preseason with a torn hamstring.

