Broncos release QB Flacco after just one season

The Denver Broncos have released Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco after just one season with the NFL franchise.

It is one and done for Flacco, who will leave the Broncos with a failed physical designation following Thursday's announcement.

Flacco was named the Super Bowl MVP as he led the Baltimore Ravens to glory in Super Bowl XLVII before being traded in 2019.

However, Flacco endured a forgettable season with the Broncos – a herniated disc in his neck ruining the 35-year-old's campaign.

Flacco started eight games for Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions while completing 65.3 per cent of his passes.

Drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2008, Flacco has compiled a 98-73 record, passing for 40,067 yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.