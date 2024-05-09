Broncos release QB Ben DiNucci

The Denver Broncos have made a significant change to their quarterback room before rookie minicamp begins on Friday.

After drafting Oregon quarterback Bo Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and trading for former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, the Broncos released fourth quarterback Ben DiNucci on Wednesday.

DiNucci found himself as the low man on the totem pole in the building after winning the third-string quarterback slot in 2023 behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. DiNucci never saw the field in a regular season game in a Broncos uniform.

DiNucci was a third-year veteran from the Dallas Cowboys and the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons before signing with Denver in the 2023 offseason.

After DiNucci’s release, the Broncos now turn their attention to their various offseason programs. Denver begins their rookie minicamp on May 10, giving fans their first look at Nix and the other rookies. The Broncos then start their non-mandatory OTA workouts that run from May 21-23, 28-30 and June 3-6.

