As one offensive lineman enters, another one exits.

With the Broncos signing former Vikings center Brett Jones, Denver is releasing center Patrick Morris, per Mike Klis of KUSA.

Morris had been with the Broncos since December of 2019 when the club claimed him off waivers. He appeared in two games for Denver in 2019 and one game in 2020. He signed a futures deal with the Broncos back in January.

Morris entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of TCU with the Steelers back in 2018. He did not appear in a regular-season game for the club, spending most of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Broncos release Patrick Morris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk