Broncos release Nick Vannett
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Broncos are moving on from one of their tight ends.
Mike Klis of KUSA reports Denver has released Nick Vannett, who was due to make $2.68 million in 2021.
Known more as a blocking tight end, Vannett appeared in 15 games last season, making 14 receptions for 95 yards with a touchdown. Vannett played 34 percent of the club’s offensives snaps.
Entering his sixth pro season, Vannett was a Seahawks’ third-round pick back in 2016. He was traded to the Steelers in 2019 and finished that season with the club before signing a two-year deal with Denver last April.
Vannett has 75 career receptions for 686 yards with five touchdowns in 70 games.
Broncos release Nick Vannett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk