The Broncos have released nose tackle Kyle Peko, who was a high-risk opt out for the 2020 season.

Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports Peko passed his physical and intends to continue playing.

Peko has spent most of his pro career with the Broncos, having signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State in 2016. He’s also had stints with the Bills and Colts.

Peko has played 13 career games, registering 13 total tackles. He took time away from training camp in 2019 to care for his wife, who was battling cancer. That may have been a factor in his decision to opt out of 2020 season.

Broncos release Kyle Peko originally appeared on Pro Football Talk