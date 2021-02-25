Broncos release Jurrell Casey

The Broncos have moved on from DL Jurrell Casey, releasing the veteran on Thursday. The move saves the Broncos $11.9 million in cap space without taking on any dead money. The Broncos traded a 7th-round pick to the Titans for Case last offseason but he played just 3 games before landing on IR

Recommended Stories

  • Sturm scores twice, Wild beat Avs 6-2 for 4th straight win

    Nico Sturm led a balanced Minnesota scoring attack with two goals, Kaapo Kahkonen was sharp in making 30 saves and the Wild earned their fourth straight win by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Wednesday night. Mats Zuccarello, Zach Parise, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who finished 4-1 on their road swing.

  • Miami Heat considering some familiar names as potential additions. And Dragic returns

    The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.

  • Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

    Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.

  • Clemson, Swinney face major offensive changes this spring

    Don't tell Clemson coach Dabo Swinney he has anything to worry about without offensive stars and team leaders in quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne on the Tigers. “There's nobody that's left our program that we can't go into the locker room and replace,” Swinney said with a smile. Clemson seemlessly moved from quarterbacks Tajh Boyd to Deshaun Watson to Lawrence.

  • Butler leads Heat to 4th straight win, 116-108 over Raptors

    Jimmy Butler went to the foul line in the final moments of the fourth quarter Wednesday night, talking and smiling the entire time. There's a lot for Butler and the Miami Heat to be happy about right now. Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, Duncan Robinson added 17 points and Goran Dragic scored 15 in his return from an ankle injury.

  • Islamabad beats Karachi in high-scoring PSL game

    Islamabad United overcame a blistering century by Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan to record their second successive victory in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday. The left-handed Khan, who scored only six runs in the first six overs, plundered eight sixes and nine fours in his 105 off 59 balls to give defending champions a strong total of 196-3. “It was obviously a really big chase and I thought we had to knock the teeth out of it early,” Hales said.

  • Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

    Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

  • Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.

  • Peshawar wins high-scoring PSL game against Multan

    Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a half century on his debut in the Pakistan Super League and led Peshawar Zalmi to a six-wicket win over Multan Sultans on Tuesday. Kohler-Cadmore’s 53 off 32 balls led Peshawar to its highest-ever chase in the PSL — 197-4 — with an over to spare. Young Haider Ali finished off the game quickly by smashing a quickfire unbeaten 25 off only eight deliveries.

  • Like Tony Romo before him, Dak Prescott must drive contract talks with Dallas Cowboys

    The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.

  • Ty Gibbs to follow shock win with 14 Xfinity Series races

    Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory. Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.

  • Free-diver shatters ice-swim world record

    Vencl said he felt great after emerging from his minute-and-half swim in water measured at 37 degrees Farenheit (3 C) and pumping his fist in celebration.The 38-year-old changed the location for the record attempt to a former quarry in Lahost, 62 miles north-west of Prague, from a glacial lake in Austria due to COVID restrictions which made international travel difficult.Vencl, who dropped into the water through one hole cut in the one-foot-thick ice before emerging from another, beat the previous record of 250 feet set by Denmark's Stig Avall Severinsen in October 2017 in southern Greenland.The Czech swimmer said he would have to wait eight to twelve weeks to receive official confirmation of his world record but added he felt "huge potential" in his attempt, saying "It was faster than I expected it. I felt great, after all, I trained a lot. I was under the ice three times for 75 meters (246 feet) during my training."

  • New Zealand edges Australia by four runs in 2nd T20

    Martin Guptill made a spectacular return to form, hitting eight sixes in a 50-ball innings of 97 which lifted New Zealand to a thrilling win over Australia by four runs in the second Twenty20 cricket international. Guptill led New Zealand to 219-7 as it batted first after losing the toss Thursday and Australia seemed out of the match when it slumped to 113-6 after 13 overs.

  • No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs

    Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.

  • Avni Yildrim looks to knock Canelo Alvarez from his perch Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium

    The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.

  • Man suing Clippers, Jerry West demanded job, skybox over Kawhi Leonard deal

    The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.

  • Jazz hand Lakers worst loss of the season

    The Lakers suffer their worst defeat of the season in a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

  • Former Clemson starter giving up football after battle with COVID

    He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.

  • Charlotte Hornets come back from 17 down to beat Phoenix Suns on the road

    Malik Monk had a 20-point quarter to get Hornets back into the game.

  • Playing tag is no kids' game for NFL teams

    NFL teams could begin playing tag on Tuesday, and it's no kids' game for the 32 teams. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. “It has always gone up,” says Bill Polian, a Pro Football Hall of Fame executive.