Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts

Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one.

Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.

The Broncos also waived running back Stevie Scott III and wide receiver Trey Quinn. Scott ran 11 times for 33 yards in two preseason outings while Quinn had six catches for 49 yards.

Tackle Casey Tucker was waived with an injury designation and offensive lineman Tom Compton was put on the reserve/physically unable to perform list to round out the day’s roster moves.

