The Broncos made a little post-draft room on the roster Monday.

The team announced that four players had been waived: Safety Tyvis Powell, tight end Bug Howard, and defensive linemen Deyon Sizer and Jay-Tee Tiuli.

Powell finished last season on the practice squad, which made the Broncos the eighth team he’s spent time with (along with the Seahawks, Browns, Colts, 49ers, Jets, Texans, and Cowboys).

The Broncos drafted 10 players over the weekend, and already added seven undrafted rookies.

Broncos release four players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk