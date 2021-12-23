Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad.

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season.

This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for in 2020. After joining the Steelers in 2020, Williamson appeared in eight games with four starts. Williams racked up 52 tackles in those eight games.

Pittsburgh currently could use a veteran inside linebacker who can come in and play. The team put inside linebackers Robert Spillane and Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Williamson would be a smart signing for the stretch of the season.

#broncos released LB Avery Williamson practice squad. Vet didn’t get in a game with team. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) December 23, 2021

