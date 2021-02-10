Broncos release former Jags CB A.J. Bouye

Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye was amongst the various key starters the team traded last offseason, but unfortunately he’ll be looking for his second team in two seasons. According to 9News reporter Mike Klis, the veteran was released by the Denver Broncos Wednesday and is now a free agent.

Bouye, 29, was sent to the Broncos by the Jags last March for a 2020 fourth-round pick as the team needed to free up some cap space. Now, the Broncos will be moving on from the veteran, too, for the same reason. Additionally, things simply didn’t go as planned in Denver as Bouye only played in seven games last season due to a shoulder injury, a concussion, and a six-game suspension for performance enhancing drugs. That suspension will bleed into the 2021 season for two games, too.

Bouye finished his career with the Broncos with 23 combined tackles and six pass breakups over seven starts. However, with him being only 29 years of age, there should be a respectable market for his services. As for the Broncos, they freed up $11.7 million against the salary cap by releasing Bouye.