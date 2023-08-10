Broncos release first depth chart of 2023

Breaking News:

Jon Heath
With the first week of preseason on deck for the Denver Broncos, the team is now required by the NFL to release a depth chart.

This marks the team’s first depth chart since Sean Payton was named head coach earlier this year.

Offense

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Marvin Mims

Kendall Hinton

Jalen Virgil

Montrell Washington

Taylor Grimes

LT

Garett Bolles

Cam Fleming

Demontrey Jacobs

LG

Ben Powers

Kyle Fuller

Henry Byrd

C

Lloyd Cushenberry

Luke Wattenberg

Alex Forsyth

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Quinn Bailey

Will Sherman

RT

Mike McGlinchey

Cam Fleming

Isaiah Prince

Alex Palczewski

TE

Adam Trautman

Greg Dulcich

Chris Manhertz

Nate Adkins

Albert Okwuegbunam

Tommy Hudson

WR

Courtland Sutton

Brandon Johnson

Marquez Callaway

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Michael Bandy

Nick Williams

RB

Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine

Tyler Badie

Tony Jones

Jaleel McLaughlin

FB

Michael Burton

QB

Russell Wilson

Jarrett Stidham

Ben DuNucci

Defense

DE

Zach Allen

Jordan Jackson

Elijah Garcia

NT

D.J. Jones

Tyler Lancaster

PJ Mustipher

Forrest Merrill

DE

Jonathan Harris

Matt Henningsen

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

SLB

Frank Clark

Jonathon Cooper

Aaron Patrick

Marcus Haynes

WLB

Randy Gregory

Nik Bonitto

Thomas Incoom

Christopher Allen

ILB

Josey Jewell

Justin Strnad

Ray Wilborn

Austin Ajiake

ILB

Alex Singleton

Drew Sanders

Seth Benson

LCB

Pat Surtain

Ja’Wuan McMillian

Delonte Hood

RCB

Damarri Mathis

Riley Moss

Tremon Smith

Fabian Moreau

Art Green

NCB

K’Waun Williams

Essang Bassey

Faion Hicks

RS

Kareem Jackson / Caden Sterns

P.J. Locke

JL Skinner

LS

Justin Simmons

Delarrin Turner-Yell

Devon Key

Special Teams

PK

Elliott Fry / Brett Maher

KO

Elliott Fry / Brett Maher

P

Riley Dixon

H

Riley Dixon

LS

Mitchell Fraboni

KR

Marvin Mims

Montrell Washington

Jaleel McLaughlin

PR

Marvin Mims

Montrell Washington

Kendall Hinton

The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday. To view the complete preseason schedule, click here.

