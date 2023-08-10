Broncos release first depth chart of 2023
With the first week of preseason on deck for the Denver Broncos, the team is now required by the NFL to release a depth chart.
This marks the team’s first depth chart since Sean Payton was named head coach earlier this year.
Offense
WR
Marvin Mims
Taylor Grimes
LT
Cam Fleming
Demontrey Jacobs
LG
Ben Powers
Kyle Fuller
Henry Byrd
C
Alex Forsyth
RG
Will Sherman
RT
Cam Fleming
Alex Palczewski
TE
Nate Adkins
WR
Brandon Johnson
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
RB
Tony Jones
Jaleel McLaughlin
FB
Michael Burton
QB
Ben DuNucci
Defense
DE
NT
D.J. Jones
PJ Mustipher
Forrest Merrill
DE
Jonathan Harris
Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi
SLB
Marcus Haynes
WLB
Christopher Allen
ILB
Austin Ajiake
ILB
Seth Benson
LCB
Pat Surtain
Ja’Wuan McMillian
Delonte Hood
RCB
Fabian Moreau
Art Green
NCB
K’Waun Williams
RS
LS
Special Teams
PK
KO
Elliott Fry / Brett Maher
P
H
Riley Dixon
LS
KR
Marvin Mims
Montrell Washington
Jaleel McLaughlin
PR
Marvin Mims
Montrell Washington
Kendall Hinton
The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday. To view the complete preseason schedule, click here.
