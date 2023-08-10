Broncos release first depth chart of 2023

With the first week of preseason on deck for the Denver Broncos, the team is now required by the NFL to release a depth chart.

This marks the team’s first depth chart since Sean Payton was named head coach earlier this year.

Offense

Defense

Special Teams

PK Elliott Fry / Brett Maher KO Elliott Fry / Brett Maher P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon LS Mitchell Fraboni KR Marvin Mims Montrell Washington Jaleel McLaughlin PR Marvin Mims Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton

The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday. To view the complete preseason schedule, click here.

