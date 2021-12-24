Broncos release final injury report for Week 16

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) has been Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jonas Griffith recorded 10 tackles and two quarterback hits starting in the place of Young last week.

Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is not listed on the active roster injury report while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is not expected to play Sunday. Austin Schlottmann will start in his place.

Denver’s complete injury report for Week 18 can be seen below.

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip)

DNP

Limited

Full

DB Kareem Jackson (back)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

OT Bobby Massie (NIR)

DNP

Full

DL Shamar Stephen (knee)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

ILB Kenny Young (concussion)

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)

Limited

Full

DE Shelby Harris (ankle)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib)

Limited

Full

TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck)

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton (wrist)

Limited

Full

RB Javonte Williams (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

ILB Baron Browning (illness)

Not listed

Not listed

Limited

Questionable

The Broncos are considered 1.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Sunday’s game will air regionally on select CBS channels (view the TV map here).

List

Best draft prospects at Broncos' biggest positions of need

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Zero Broncos made initial Pro Bowl roster, but team has 6 alternates

Recommended Stories