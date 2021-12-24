Broncos release final injury report for Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) has been Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jonas Griffith recorded 10 tackles and two quarterback hits starting in the place of Young last week.
Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is not listed on the active roster injury report while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is not expected to play Sunday. Austin Schlottmann will start in his place.
Denver’s complete injury report for Week 18 can be seen below.
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion)
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip)
DNP
Limited
Full
DB Kareem Jackson (back)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
OT Bobby Massie (NIR)
DNP
Full
DL Shamar Stephen (knee)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
ILB Kenny Young (concussion)
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle)
Limited
Full
DE Shelby Harris (ankle)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib)
Limited
Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck)
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
WR Courtland Sutton (wrist)
Limited
Full
RB Javonte Williams (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
ILB Baron Browning (illness)
Not listed
Not listed
Limited
Questionable
The Broncos are considered 1.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Sunday’s game will air regionally on select CBS channels (view the TV map here).
List
Best draft prospects at Broncos' biggest positions of need
Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
List
Zero Broncos made initial Pro Bowl roster, but team has 6 alternates