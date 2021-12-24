Broncos release final injury report for Week 16

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) has been Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jonas Griffith recorded 10 tackles and two quarterback hits starting in the place of Young last week.

Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry is not listed on the active roster injury report while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is not expected to play Sunday. Austin Schlottmann will start in his place.

Denver’s complete injury report for Week 18 can be seen below.

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) DNP DNP Out RB Melvin Gordon (thumb/hip) DNP Limited Full DB Kareem Jackson (back) DNP Limited Limited Questionable DE Dre’Mont Jones (foot) DNP Limited Limited Questionable OT Bobby Massie (NIR) DNP Full DL Shamar Stephen (knee) DNP Limited Limited Questionable ILB Kenny Young (concussion) DNP DNP Out OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) Limited Full DE Shelby Harris (ankle) Limited Limited Limited Questionable OL Quinn Meinerz (back/rib) Limited Full TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) Limited Limited Full DL Mike Purcell (thumb/neck) Limited Limited Limited Questionable DB Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) Limited Full Full Questionable WR Courtland Sutton (wrist) Limited Full RB Javonte Williams (knee) Limited Limited Full ILB Baron Browning (illness) Not listed Not listed Limited Questionable

The Broncos are considered 1.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Sunday’s game will air regionally on select CBS channels (view the TV map here).

