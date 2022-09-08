Broncos release depth chart for 2022 NFL season

After finalizing their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos have now revealed their depth chart for the 2022 NFL season.

Ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, this is how the Broncos’ depth chart stands going into Week 1.

Offense

Position

1

2

3

4

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Jalen Virgil

LT

Garett Bolles

Calvin Anderson

LG

Dalton Risner

Graham Glasgow

C

Lloyd Cushenberry III

Graham Glasgow

Luke Wattenberg

RG

Quinn Meinerz

Luke Wattenberg

RT

Billy Turner

Cam Fleming

TE

Albert Okwuegbunam

Andrew Beck

Eric Tomlinson

Eric Saubert

WR

KJ Hamler

Montrell Washington

WR

Courtland Sutton

Tyrie Cleveland

RB

Javonte Williams

Melvin Gordon

Mike Boone

QB

Russell Wilson

Brett Rypien

Defense

Position

1

2

3

DE

Dre’Mont Jones

Matt Henningsen

NT

D.J. Jones

Mike Purcell

Matt Henningsen

DE

DeShawn Williams

Eyioma Uwazurike

SOLB

Bradley Chubb

Baron Browning

Jonathon Cooper

ILB

Josey Jewell

Justin Strnad

ILB

Jonas Griffith

Alex Singleton

WOLB

Randy Gregory

Nik Bonitto

Aaron Patrick

LCB

Pat Surtain

Damarri Mathis

RCB

Ronald Darby

K’Waun Williams

Darius Phillips

SS

Kareem Jackson

Caden Sterns

Delarrin Turner-Yell

FS

Justin Simmons

P.J. Locke

Special Teams

Position

1

2

3

K

Brandon McManus

P

Corliss Waitman

LS

Jacob Bobenmoyer

KR

Montrell Washginton

Mike Boone

Jalen Virgil

PR

Montrell Washington

KJ Hamler

In addition to the players listed on the above depth charts, the Broncos also have cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) scheduled to return from injured reserve later this season.

 

