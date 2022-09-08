Broncos release depth chart for 2022 NFL season
After finalizing their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad, the Denver Broncos have now revealed their depth chart for the 2022 NFL season.
Ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, this is how the Broncos’ depth chart stands going into Week 1.
Offense
Position
1
2
3
4
WR
Jerry Jeudy
Jalen Virgil
LT
Garett Bolles
Calvin Anderson
LG
Dalton Risner
Graham Glasgow
C
Lloyd Cushenberry III
Graham Glasgow
Luke Wattenberg
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Luke Wattenberg
RT
Billy Turner
Cam Fleming
TE
Albert Okwuegbunam
Andrew Beck
Eric Tomlinson
Eric Saubert
WR
KJ Hamler
Montrell Washington
WR
Courtland Sutton
Tyrie Cleveland
RB
Javonte Williams
Melvin Gordon
Mike Boone
QB
Russell Wilson
Brett Rypien
Defense
Position
1
2
3
DE
Dre’Mont Jones
Matt Henningsen
NT
D.J. Jones
Mike Purcell
Matt Henningsen
DE
DeShawn Williams
Eyioma Uwazurike
SOLB
Bradley Chubb
Baron Browning
Jonathon Cooper
ILB
Josey Jewell
Justin Strnad
ILB
Jonas Griffith
Alex Singleton
WOLB
Randy Gregory
Nik Bonitto
Aaron Patrick
LCB
Pat Surtain
Damarri Mathis
RCB
Ronald Darby
K’Waun Williams
Darius Phillips
SS
Kareem Jackson
Caden Sterns
Delarrin Turner-Yell
FS
Justin Simmons
P.J. Locke
Special Teams
Position
1
2
3
K
Brandon McManus
P
Corliss Waitman
LS
Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR
Montrell Washginton
Mike Boone
Jalen Virgil
PR
Montrell Washington
KJ Hamler
In addition to the players listed on the above depth charts, the Broncos also have cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) scheduled to return from injured reserve later this season.