Broncos release Billy Winn

It has been a while since defensive lineman Billy Winn played in a regular season game and it looks like that run won’t be coming to an end with the Broncos in 2020.

The NFL’s daily transaction report notes that the team has released Winn from their roster.

Winn signed with the team last April, but tore his triceps in August and spent the season on injured reserve. Winn’s previous stint with the Broncos ended when he tore his ACL in August 2017.

Winn had 19 tackles in 16 games for the Broncos in 2016, played 12 games for the Colts in 2015 and opened his career with three years in Cleveland.

The Broncos also waived cornerback Horace Richardson. Richardson spent last season on injured reserve due to a back injury and has never played in a regular season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

