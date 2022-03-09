Broncos receivers react to Russell Wilson trade on Twitter

Denver Broncos wide Jerry Jeudy was not happy when Aaron Rodgers announced Tuesday that he is remaining with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 (and beyond).

Jeudy posted an emoji displaying his feelings, but his disappointment did not last long.

Soon after the Rodgers news broke, the Broncos agreed to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Jeudy quickly took to Twitter to update his emoji status.

😁 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

Oh we lit 🔥 — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) March 8, 2022

Fellow receiver Courtland Sutton also tweeted a GIF of approval.

Tim Patrick summed up how everyone in Denver feels.

What a day! — Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) March 9, 2022

KJ Hamler retweeted this tweet from former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson (language warning):

I just left the boxing gym, he went to Denver, holy fucking shit, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler & Courtland Sutton will benefit dearly from the consistency that Russ brings to Denver offensively. I’m so happy for the receiving corp & Noah Fant https://t.co/LAGI4JWV2X — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 8, 2022

(Johnson did not realize that Noah Fant was traded to Seattle.)

All four of Denver’s receivers — Jeudy, Sutton, Patrick and Hamler — should benefit from the addition of Wilson. The Broncos have plenty of talent at the position but the WRs seemingly under-performed with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Wilson’s arrival is great news for everyone on Denver’s offense.

