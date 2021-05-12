Broncos reach deal with fifth-round safety Caden Sterns

Fifth-round safety Caden Sterns reached an agreement on his four-year rookie contract with the Denver Broncos, according to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

Per Mike Kils of 9NEWS, the deal is worth a total of $3,810,584 with a $330,584 signing bonus.

Sterns is the first of Denver’s 10-man draft class to reach a deal with the team. The Broncos class was headlined by Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick in the draft.

The Broncos rookie mini-camp is this weekend.

