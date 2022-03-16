Broncos reach agreement with TE Eric Tomlinson on 1-year deal

The Denver Broncos have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with tight end Eric Tomlinson, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported Tuesday. The contract will not become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday afternoon.

Tomlinson (6-6, 263 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He went on to spend time with eight different teams from 2015-2021, most recently with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tomlinson, 29, will presumably be asked to contribute primarily on special teams with his offensive contributions coming mostly as a blocker. He caught just one passes for seven yards in 17 games with the Ravens last year.

The seventh-year tight end has hauled in 18 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown in 68 career games (41 starts). He will likely get a chance to be the team’s No. 2 tight end this season behind Albert Okwuegbunam, who is poised to serve as Denver’s primary receiving tight end in 2021.

