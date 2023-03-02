Broncos RBs coach Lou Ayeni coached Kareem Hunt and David Montgomery in college

The Denver Broncos are hiring Lou Ayeni as their new running backs coach, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Ayeni, 42, played running back, wide receiver and defensive back at Northwestern, winning a Big Ten Championship in 2000. After college, he spent time with the Colts (2004-2005) and St. Louis Rams (2005-2006) before returning to his alma mater to begin his coaching career as a graduate assistant.

Ayeni spent two years as a coach at Northwestern before becoming the running backs coach at Toledo in 2010. He was promoted to associate head coach/running game coordinator one year later. While at Toledo, Ayeni coached star running backs Eric Page and Kareem Hunt, the latter of whom is set to become a free agent on March 15.

After four years at Toledo, Ayeni joined Iowa State as a running backs coach in 2014. He was later promoted to associate head coach/running game coordinator in 2016. While with the Cyclones, Ayeni coached All-American running back David Montgomery, who is also scheduled to become a free agent this month.

Ayeni spent four years at Iowa State before returning to Northwestern as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018. In his second stint with the Wildcats, Ayeni coached freshman All-American Isaiah Bowser, who later transferred to UCF, where he scored 16 touchdowns last fall.

Elsewhere on the coaching front, the Broncos are also expected to hire Austin King, presumably as an assistant offensive line coach. King was an assistant OL coach with the Bears last year and a tight ends coach with the Raiders in 2021.

Most of Denver’s coaching staff positions have been filled. We are tracking all of the Broncos’ coaching staff changes on this page.

