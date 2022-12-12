Broncos RB Mike Boone has a potentially season-ending injury

Mike Boone’s season is probably over.

The running back left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half after suffering an ankle injury. Before leaving the contest, Boone rushed three times for two yards and caught two passes for 27 yards.

After an eventual 34-28 loss, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis reported that Boone suffered a “serious high ankle sprain.” It’s the same injury — and the same ankle — that sidelined the Denver Broncos’ running back for four weeks earlier this season.

With just four games remaining this year, Boone’s season is likely over (Denver was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday). The running back totaled 198 yards from scrimmage in nine games this year. Boone is now set to become a free agent in 2023.

Elsewhere on the injury front for the Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol. If the quarterback passes through the protocol’s five phases, it’s possible that he could return in time for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s probably more likely that Brett Rypien is set to start in Week 15.

