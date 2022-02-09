Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: ‘Who wouldn’t love to have Aaron Rodgers?’

The Green Bay Packers are waiting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future. Staying in Green Bay, opting to retire or asking for a trade all appear to be among the 38-year-old QB’s options.

If Rodgers does hit the trade block, the Denver Broncos are expected to be among his suitors. The rumors about Rodgers potentially landing with the Broncos have been noticed by players, including running back Melvin Gordon.

“We heard about it [last year],” Gordon told FanDuel’s Lisa Kerney when asked about Rodgers speculation on Tuesday. “We thought that Aaron Rodgers was going to come in and it ended up not happening. Now we’re really hearing about it [this year]. So it’s a chance — we can’t get our hopes up too high, you know?”

Gordon is scheduled to become a free agent in March, but he’d like to re-sign with the Broncos. The veteran running back was careful not to throw Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under the bus in his answer.

“We love the guys that was in the room, let’s not discredit them for what they’ve done, but he’s a Hall of Famer, you know what I mean?” Gordon said. “Who wouldn’t love to have Aaron Rodgers, right? So hopefully it works out for Denver [for him] to come there. We’d definitely be happy for that to happen.”

The Broncos were interested in Rodgers last year but the Packers would not entertain trade talks. This year, if the QB wants to force his way out, Green Bay could be forced into a trade. It remains to be seen, though, what Rodgers will decide. He will likely make a decision by early March.

