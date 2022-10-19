Broncos RB Melvin Gordon to start Week 7 versus Jets after being benched Monday night

Despite only receiving eight snaps in Week 6, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett says running back Melvin Gordon will start against the New York Jets in Week 7.

This news comes two days after Gordon was seemingly benched in the second half of the Broncos' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Gordon admitted his frustrations with his role following the game, said he didn't know why he didn't get any second-half snaps and then liked tweets that suggested he should request to be traded or cut.

"It was a close game," Gordon said Monday night. "I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not."

After the news broke of his starter status, Gordon was seen smiling at his locker. He wouldn't go into details about what changed between Monday night and Wednesday afternoon — "It's personal,' he said — but added that he did start in Week 6 and still saw a reduced role.

As Gordon alluded to, the starter moniker could be completely nominal.

Gordon "started" Week 6 but rushed just three times for six yards — all of which occurred in the first 24 minutes of the game. The Broncos then shifted to a committee of Mike Boone and Latavius Murray, who combined for 68 yards on 18 touches in 48 total snaps. Gordon did play a season-high 41 snaps in Week 5, but that was four days after Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

"It is what it is at this point," Gordon said.