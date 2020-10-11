Broncos RB Melvin Gordon sounds off on NFL for moving Patriots game

Broncos' Gordon sounds off on NFL for moving Patriots game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots likely were relieved about not having to play Monday after having another positive COVID-19 test on Sunday.

The Denver Broncos? Not so much.

The Broncos have had no positive COVID-19 tests and practiced all week to prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Patriots. Hours before their scheduled trip to New England, though, the NFL postponed the game until Week 6.

Here's how star Denver running back Melvin Gordon feels about that development:

Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

IM HOT ON GOD I AM — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) October 11, 2020

Gordon's frustration is understandable. The Broncos originally had a Week 8 bye, but now their "bye" comes in Week 5 -- and it's not a true week off because the team practiced throughout the week.

They've also followed the NFL's COVID-19 protocols to date and ostensibly are being punished for the Patriots' positive tests.

#Broncos players had no voice to oppose losing their bye week, source said. They get short end in this deal. #Patriots got a semi-bye week bc didn't practice until Saturday. Broncos practiced all week. Not ideal. But sports w/o a bubble remain unstable proposition. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 11, 2020

#NFL players are creatures of habit and routine. Yes, they know they are playing in a pandemic. But practice without playing and losing bye week is not going over well at all with #Broncos players. Again, Broncos had no positive tests. Anger stems from there. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 11, 2020

The NFL knew these scenarios could come up when it decided to play the season, though, and teams will have to adapt to sudden schedule changes if they want to make it through the year.

For the Broncos, that means stomaching a week of lost practices and bracing for future changes, as the NFL now needs to reschedule their Week 6 contest with the Miami Dolphins.