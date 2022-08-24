Broncos RB Melvin Gordon has helped mentor Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are both competitive players, and they both want to be on the field.

And despite directly competing against each other for snaps, the running backs have developed a good friendship.

“Off the field, me and ‘Mel’ are really good friends,” Williams said Monday. “We hang out and do everything. It’s not really a big deal.”

Williams said Gordon was a mentor to him last season, helping him how to learn “how to be a pro off the field,” while also helping the then-rookie learn how to manage his time in the pros.

“He was like, ‘Just slow everything down. It’s all going to come. That’s a part of being a pro,'” Williams recalled. “[He was] really just holding my hand off the field. That’s really how he has helped me the most.”

The Broncos undoubtedly appreciate that team-first approach from Gordon, who has conceded this offseason that Denver views Williams as their primary long-term running back. There will still be snaps for Gordon, though, and he’ll aim to perfect a dynamic backfield duo with Williams in 2022.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire