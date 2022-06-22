Broncos RB Melvin Gordon eager to play with QB Russell Wilson again in the NFL

A full-circle moment, Russell Wilson landed with the Denver Broncos this offseason after playing minor league baseball for the Colorado Rockies for two seasons before deciding playing in the NFL was his calling in life.

After deciding to pursue football, Wilson attended the University of Wisconsin as a graduate student, with Melvin Gordon in the backfield. Ten years later, the duo links back up on the Broncos. Gordon can’t wait to share the field with Wilson again. This time, at the highest level of the profession, the NFL.

Here’s a better analogy: imagine becoming fast friends with someone in college, then you’re sad when graduation hits and you go your separate ways. Then, imagine both of you climbing the career ladder for the next 10 years to the point that you guys are reunited. This time, much wiser. That’s Wilson’s and Gordon’s relationship.

“It’s good,” Wilson said of reuniting with Wilson, via DenverBroncos.com. “The thing is it’s not just me who he wants to help. When I came in there earlier, he had some rookies in there. I think he wants everybody to learn it. He’s a true winner.

“Winners like that want everybody to be a part of that, and he’s bringing me along and he wants everybody to hit the ground running, not just me because he knows me — because he’s the quarterback and that’s his job. His job is to bring everybody along, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Broncos Country hasn’t seen a reunion like this since Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall reunited on the Chicago Bears. Speaking to the person Wilson is, it’s worth noting Gordon points out that Wilson wants to help the RB because it’s his job, and not just because of their friendship. Think about your workplace: not everyone is like that. Next season is shaping up to be a good one for the Broncos. Giddy up.

