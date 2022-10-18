Broncos RB Melvin Gordon confused by MNF benching: 'I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not'

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon saw just three carries for eight yards in only eight snaps in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared to be benched after halftime and looked visibly frustrated during and immediately after the game.

But Gordon didn't have any answers for why he didn't see the field in the second half. He told NFL Network's Bridget Condon in the locker room afterward that it "hurt a little" to stand on the sideline and watch the game without the ability to help and that he didn't know why he didn't play in the second half.

"No one mentioned anything to me," Gordon said about being benched. "[I was] just waiting for my number to get called so I can help my teammates. It was a close game. I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not."

Melvin Gordon had 3 carries for 8 yards tonight. They all came in the first quarter.



"It was a close game. I felt like I could've helped make a difference but apparently not." pic.twitter.com/kMLNzpGybv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 18, 2022

Gordon instead watched from the sideline as Mike Boone and veteran Latavius Murray played the rest of the game. Murray, who the Broncos signed two weeks ago after Javonte Williams tore his ACL in Week 4, saw the majority of the carries and finished with 66 yards on 15 rushes. Boone rushed just once for one yard but finished second behind Murray in snaps.

It looked like Gordon would take over as the Broncos leading rusher following Williams' season-ending injury. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett praised Gordon earlier this month and said he expected the running back to "step up" in Williams' absence. Gordon went on to start Week 5 and played in a season-high 41 snaps in the 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Story continues

But somewhere between that game and the second half of the Week 6 loss, the Broncos lost faith in Gordon.

Ball security has been an issue for Gordon this season. He leads all running backs with four fumbles on the year and has lost two. But Gordon hasn't lost the football since Week 4. Gordon was also questionable with neck and rib injuries going into Monday night's game but denied he aggravated anything. Hackett confirmed Gordon didn't get injured in the second half as well.

Gordon liked tweets suggesting a change of scenery

What comes next for Gordon and the Broncos is unclear, but the running back did tell Condon they'll likely have a conversation about his role with the team moving forward.

Gordon also not-so-subtly hinted at how he felt following his lack of snaps by liking several tweets saying he should either request to be traded or cut by the Broncos. A few tweets even suggested a swap for similarly disgruntled Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers.

Melvin Gordon’s ‘liked’ tweets are… not ideal. pic.twitter.com/XgiwdA4bOC — Graham Tiedtke (@GrahamTiedtkePO) October 18, 2022

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1, and several teams could be in need of a running back. The 29-year-old Gordon, though, appears to be on his last legs. He has just 201 rushing yards on 55 attempts with one touchdown this season and is averaging just 3.7 yards per rush after re-signing with the Broncos this offseason on a one-year deal.

The Broncos haven't commented publicly on why Gordon didn't play in the second half or what his role will be on the team moving forward. But Monday night's usage is quite the indicator that the team could be looking elsewhere for backfield snaps in the future.