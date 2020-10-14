Broncos RB Melvin Gordon cited for DUI ahead of Week 6 game vs. Patriots

Broncos' Melvin Gordon cited for DUI ahead of Week 6 game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has made a strong on-field impact for the team through the first four games of the 2020 season, but he's now found himself in some trouble off the field.

According to court and police documents obtained by Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Gordon was cited by the Denver Police Department on Tuesday night for driving under the influence.

Klis reports that Gordon also was "ticketed for speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the limit at 5th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. He is expected to be arraigned in Denver County Court on Friday, Nov. 13."

The Broncos are scheduled to play the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. This game originally was scheduled for last Sunday, but it has been rescheduled twice due to Patriots players testing positive for COVID-19.

Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, in addition to any legal consequences.

https://twitter.com/TroyRenck/status/1316396292763918337

The Broncos released the following statement on this matter Wednesday morning:

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”

Gordon leads the Broncos with 281 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through four games. He's in his first season with Denver after signing a two-year contract in March.