Broncos RB Javonte Williams shows off receiving skills with TD vs. Browns

The Denver Broncos made a bold move to trade up to the top of the second round in the 2021 NFL draft, targeting a dynamic running back in North Carolina’s Javonte Williams.

The rookie showed off his impressive athleticism in Week 6 with an epic hurdle, and he took the opportunity Thursday night to display his pass-catching prowess.

On a key 3rd-and-goal, Williams took a screen pass and weaved his way into the end zone, cutting in the Cleveland Browns’ lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Williams is still splitting touches with veteran Melvin Gordon III, but it won’t be long before Williams takes over the Denver backfield for himself.