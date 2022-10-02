Broncos RB Javonte Williams ruled out vs. Raiders with knee injury
Broncos RB Javonte Williams (knee) is questionable to return to today's game against the Raiders.
Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight games, in place of starter Dak Prescott. After the team’s latest victory, I asked Rush what he’s learned about himself during a stretch that has run his career record to 4-0. “That you can do it,” Rush said. “You don’t play for a while, and you kind [more]
Denzel Perryman suffers concussion before half time of first game back since season opener.
WATCH: Full highlights of the #Bills' 23-20 comeback win vs. #Ravens:
Rams roll up 546 total yards of offense and converted five Brown turnovers into 21 points.
The Oklahoma Sooners fell out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after their 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. How do Big 12 teams rank?
Yahoo Sports’ Andy Behrens explains why fantasy managers should add Raheem Mostert and Michael Gallup for this upcoming week.
Matt Eberflus is confident with his decision to punt on 4th & 2 late in the fourth quarter.
Studs and Duds from Jets' Week 4 win in Pittsburgh
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Paul Chryst was in his eighth season at Wisconsin and has a 67-26 overall record with three division titles
Moments before Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to beat the Ravens on Sunday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters could be seen screaming at each other on the sideline. Other members of the team got between the two men before the 23-20 loss was officially in the books [more]
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny and the Seattle Seahawks dropped the Detroit Lions to 1-3 in a 48-45 win at Ford Field.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.
Cooper Rush, filling in for Dak Prescott, has yet to lose as a starting quarterback in Dallas.