Broncos RB Javonte Williams nominated for Rookie of the Week award

For a second consecutive week, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has been nominated for the Rookie of the Week award on NFL.com.

Filling in for an injured Melvin Gordon, Williams had a big day in his first NFL start, totaling 178 yards from scrimmage and scoring a touchdown in Week 13.

Williams’ competition for the award this week includes New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (226 yards, three touchdowns), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (86 yards, game-winning TD) and Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips (two sacks).

Last week, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain took home Rookie of the Week honors after recording two interceptions (including a pick-six) against the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams finished third in the voting in Week 12.

Through 12 games this season, Williams has rushed for 670 yards while adding 269 receiving yards. He’s just 61 yards away from 1,000 scrimmage yards despite playing in a shared backfield. Fans can vote for Williams at NFL.com.

