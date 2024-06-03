Broncos RB Javonte Williams ‘looking good’ at OTAs

Now two years removed from his serious knee injury, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams is fully healthy and moving well at organized team activities.

The 24-year-old running back is coming off an underwhelming 2023 campaign, but coach Sean Payton seemingly believes Williams could be on track for a bounce-back season in 2024.

“He’s been looking good,” Payton said last week. “I think, historically speaking, when you talk to the experts, they say that the complete heal finishes at two years. Obviously, you begin playing before then, but he’s been doing well. He’s in shape. I know that he’s looking forward to [the season].

“The challenge last year was really when you think about it, even in training camp, it was still early enough in the process where it was hard for him to go full speed with confidence. And yet we were building and getting him where we all felt comfortable, he could play. I think he’s looking forward to this year and certainly the confidence in his health and the strength in his knee.”

Williams averaged 3.6 yards per carry in 16 games last fall. Before that, he averaged 4.3 YPC in four games in 2022 and 4.4 YPC in 17 games in 2021. Denver’s staff will hope to see the RB return to his old form this fall.

