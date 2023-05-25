Broncos RB Javonte Williams limited at practice as OTAs begin

The Denver Broncos had their first (open to media) practice of organized team activities on Thursday and running back Javonte Williams (knee) participated, which is amazing news for the team’s offense.

After the non-contact session, Broncos coach Sean Payton described Williams as a limited participant in practice.

“He’s working in a limited capacity,” Payton said. “We’re being smart, obviously. I’ve said this to you [media members] before, we were encouraged heading into this time of the [off]season. So it’s good to have him out here.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Williams tore both his ACL and LCL last October and there had been some concern that he might not be back in time for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Payton calmed those fears earlier this month when he said the team expects Williams to be ready for the start of training camp in August.

Meanwhile, Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles (leg) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) also practiced on Thursday. Good news all around on the injury front as the team begins OTAs.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire